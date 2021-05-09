India reports 4,03,738 new COVID cases, 4,092 fatalities in past 24 hours

India on Sunday recorded 4,03,738 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,092 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,86,444 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,83,17,404. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,22,96,414, with 37,36,648 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,42,362. A total of 16,94,39,663 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|211
|2
|6056
|26
|74
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|187392
|697
|1069432
|19272
|8615
|96
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2002
|109
|17984
|135
|60
|4
|Assam
|38146
|2653
|249295
|3053
|1628
|50
|5
|Bihar
|112977
|2090
|464025
|14962
|3215
|76
|6
|Chandigarh
|8505
|40249
|861
|558
|9
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|130859
|182
|701116
|12198
|10381
|223
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1425
|32
|7308
|173
|4
|9
|Delhi
|87907
|3128
|1203253
|20160
|19071
|332
|10
|Goa
|32387
|671
|82214
|3025
|1612
|55
|11
|Gujarat
|143421
|2964
|518234
|14737
|8273
|119
|12
|Haryana
|116109
|146
|480786
|14366
|5454
|155
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|31893
|2380
|94607
|3007
|1830
|37
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|46535
|2228
|162535
|2500
|2672
|60
|15
|Jharkhand
|61195
|18
|217223
|5953
|3756
|141
|16
|Karnataka
|548861
|12200
|1319301
|34881
|18286
|482
|17
|Kerala
|417448
|14451
|1443633
|27456
|5746
|64
|18
|Ladakh
|1412
|12
|13614
|143
|153
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1039
|88
|2708
|215
|9
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|102486
|7063
|551892
|4445
|6334
|90
|21
|Maharashtra
|630467
|26552
|4347592
|82266
|75277
|864
|22
|Manipur
|3851
|345
|30463
|85
|461
|12
|23
|Meghalaya
|2678
|212
|16414
|152
|210
|11
|24
|Mizoram
|1951
|45
|5583
|124
|17
|25
|Nagaland
|2711
|278
|13065
|40
|137
|15
|26
|Odisha
|82724
|4122
|439322
|7664
|2161
|21
|27
|Puducherry
|13585
|507
|55552
|1177
|939
|19
|28
|Punjab
|71948
|2224
|351426
|6647
|10315
|171
|29
|Rajasthan
|199307
|160
|533973
|17667
|5506
|160
|30
|Sikkim
|2528
|130
|6958
|65
|165
|5
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|139401
|4046
|1196549
|23110
|15412
|241
|32
|Telangana
|68462
|2846
|421219
|7994
|2704
|38
|33
|Tripura
|2751
|218
|34402
|132
|406
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|71174
|3483
|163661
|4789
|3548
|118
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|245736
|8382
|1219409
|34721
|15170
|297
|36
|West Bengal
|125164
|1066
|836351
|18243
|12203
|127
|Total#
|3736648
|13202
|18317404
|386444
|242362
|4092
Meanwhile, India received 2,060 oxygen concentrators, 30,000 vials of Remdesivir, 467 ventilators and three oxygen generation plants from US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands and Israel on Friday, the government said.
An official statement of the Union Health Ministry released on Saturday said that India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27, 2021 from different countries and organisations.
"Cumulatively, 6608 Oxygen Concentrators, 3856 Oxygen Cylinders, 14 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4330 ventilators/Bi PAP and about three lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, from April 27, 2021 to May 7, 2021," it said.