  4. India reports 4,03,738 new COVID cases, 4,092 fatalities in past 24 hours

India reports 4,03,738 new COVID cases, 4,092 fatalities in past 24 hours

India received 2,060 oxygen concentrators, 30,000 vials of Remdesivir, 467 ventilators and three oxygen generation plants from US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands and Israel on Friday, the government said.

New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2021 9:36 IST
Image Source : PTI

Meerut: Relatives of Covid-19 patients carry oxygen cylinders after a refill from a facility

India on Sunday recorded 4,03,738 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,092 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,86,444 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,83,17,404. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,22,96,414, with 37,36,648 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,42,362. A total of 16,94,39,663 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 211 6056 26  74
2 Andhra Pradesh 187392 697  1069432 19272  8615 96 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2002 109  17984 135  60  
4 Assam 38146 2653  249295 3053  1628 50 
5 Bihar 112977 2090  464025 14962  3215 76 
6 Chandigarh 8505   40249 861  558
7 Chhattisgarh 130859 182  701116 12198  10381 223 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1425 32  7308 173  4  
9 Delhi 87907 3128  1203253 20160  19071 332 
10 Goa 32387 671  82214 3025  1612 55 
11 Gujarat 143421 2964  518234 14737  8273 119 
12 Haryana 116109 146  480786 14366  5454 155 
13 Himachal Pradesh 31893 2380  94607 3007  1830 37 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 46535 2228  162535 2500  2672 60 
15 Jharkhand 61195 18  217223 5953  3756 141 
16 Karnataka 548861 12200  1319301 34881  18286 482 
17 Kerala 417448 14451  1443633 27456  5746 64 
18 Ladakh 1412 12  13614 143  153
19 Lakshadweep 1039 88  2708 215  9  
20 Madhya Pradesh 102486 7063  551892 4445  6334 90 
21 Maharashtra 630467 26552  4347592 82266  75277 864 
22 Manipur 3851 345  30463 85  461 12 
23 Meghalaya 2678 212  16414 152  210 11 
24 Mizoram 1951 45  5583 124  17  
25 Nagaland 2711 278  13065 40  137 15 
26 Odisha 82724 4122  439322 7664  2161 21 
27 Puducherry 13585 507  55552 1177  939 19 
28 Punjab 71948 2224  351426 6647  10315 171 
29 Rajasthan 199307 160  533973 17667  5506 160 
30 Sikkim 2528 130  6958 65  165
31 Tamil Nadu 139401 4046  1196549 23110  15412 241 
32 Telangana 68462 2846  421219 7994  2704 38 
33 Tripura 2751 218  34402 132  406
34 Uttarakhand 71174 3483  163661 4789  3548 118 
35 Uttar Pradesh 245736 8382  1219409 34721  15170 297 
36 West Bengal 125164 1066  836351 18243  12203 127 
Total# 3736648 13202  18317404 386444  242362 4092

An official statement of the Union Health Ministry released on Saturday said that India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27, 2021 from different countries and organisations.

"Cumulatively, 6608 Oxygen Concentrators, 3856 Oxygen Cylinders, 14 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4330 ventilators/Bi PAP and about three lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, from April 27, 2021 to May 7, 2021," it said.

