India reports 4,03,738 new COVID cases, 4,092 fatalities in past 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Meerut: Relatives of Covid-19 patients carry oxygen cylinders after a refill from a facility

India on Sunday recorded 4,03,738 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,092 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,86,444 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,83,17,404. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,22,96,414, with 37,36,648 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,42,362. A total of 16,94,39,663 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 211 2 6056 26 74 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 187392 697 1069432 19272 8615 96 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2002 109 17984 135 60 4 Assam 38146 2653 249295 3053 1628 50 5 Bihar 112977 2090 464025 14962 3215 76 6 Chandigarh 8505 40249 861 558 9 7 Chhattisgarh 130859 182 701116 12198 10381 223 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1425 32 7308 173 4 9 Delhi 87907 3128 1203253 20160 19071 332 10 Goa 32387 671 82214 3025 1612 55 11 Gujarat 143421 2964 518234 14737 8273 119 12 Haryana 116109 146 480786 14366 5454 155 13 Himachal Pradesh 31893 2380 94607 3007 1830 37 14 Jammu and Kashmir 46535 2228 162535 2500 2672 60 15 Jharkhand 61195 18 217223 5953 3756 141 16 Karnataka 548861 12200 1319301 34881 18286 482 17 Kerala 417448 14451 1443633 27456 5746 64 18 Ladakh 1412 12 13614 143 153 1 19 Lakshadweep 1039 88 2708 215 9 20 Madhya Pradesh 102486 7063 551892 4445 6334 90 21 Maharashtra 630467 26552 4347592 82266 75277 864 22 Manipur 3851 345 30463 85 461 12 23 Meghalaya 2678 212 16414 152 210 11 24 Mizoram 1951 45 5583 124 17 25 Nagaland 2711 278 13065 40 137 15 26 Odisha 82724 4122 439322 7664 2161 21 27 Puducherry 13585 507 55552 1177 939 19 28 Punjab 71948 2224 351426 6647 10315 171 29 Rajasthan 199307 160 533973 17667 5506 160 30 Sikkim 2528 130 6958 65 165 5 31 Tamil Nadu 139401 4046 1196549 23110 15412 241 32 Telangana 68462 2846 421219 7994 2704 38 33 Tripura 2751 218 34402 132 406 1 34 Uttarakhand 71174 3483 163661 4789 3548 118 35 Uttar Pradesh 245736 8382 1219409 34721 15170 297 36 West Bengal 125164 1066 836351 18243 12203 127 Total# 3736648 13202 18317404 386444 242362 4092

Meanwhile, India received 2,060 oxygen concentrators, 30,000 vials of Remdesivir, 467 ventilators and three oxygen generation plants from US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands and Israel on Friday, the government said.

An official statement of the Union Health Ministry released on Saturday said that India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27, 2021 from different countries and organisations.

"Cumulatively, 6608 Oxygen Concentrators, 3856 Oxygen Cylinders, 14 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4330 ventilators/Bi PAP and about three lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, from April 27, 2021 to May 7, 2021," it said.

