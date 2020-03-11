Image Source : PTI Railway hospitals provided with over 1,000 isolation beds for treating suspected coronavirus cases

Railway hospitals have been provided with over 1,000 isolation beds for treating suspected coronavirus cases and more than 12,000 beds for quarantining them at different locations, an official statement said on Wednesday. Control rooms and telephone helplines have been set up at all railway hospitals, it said.

According to the statement, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed the Railway Board to ensure that adequate preventive measures are put in place across the Indian Railway system. Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav held a meeting via video conference with all general managers to review preparedness and convey priorities and directions, it said.

"Railway hospitals have been provided with 1,100 isolation beds for fever-related cases, for treating suspected coronavirus cases with the availability of necessary protective gear," the statement said. Further, the Railways has identified 12,483 beds for quarantine at different locations across the country, it stated.

"Information, Education, & Communication (IEC) material (posters and pamphlets) regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) are being prominently displayed for awareness of the general public in local language at railway stations and in trains and are also being distributed to patients visiting hospitals and in railway colonies," the statement said.

The Railways said audio and video clips are being played at railway stations to spread awareness. Public announcements are being made at stations.

"In Railway hospitals, persons with fever are being separated from other patients. Separate wards with specific signage for fever cases have been established. The medical staff has been deployed at such areas having proper protective gear," it said.

