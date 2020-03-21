Punjab reports 4th COVID-19 case after UK-returned tests positive in Mohali

One more person with travel history to the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 in Mohali on Saturday, rising the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Punjab to 4. This is the second consecutive day when a person from Mohali is found infected for the novel coronavirus. On Friday, a 69-year-old woman tested positive in Mohali after she returned from the UK.

Her samples were tested at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the official said, adding that she would now be admitted to a hospital.

Earlier, one of the two earlier COVID-19 patients in Punjab has died.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 231 with four fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

