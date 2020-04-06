Bengal reports 12 new COVID-19 positive cases; state tally rises to 80

Image Source : PTI West Bengal reports 12 new COVID-19 cases; state tally rises to 80

West Bengal on Sunday reported as many as 12 positive cases of coronavirus, taking the state's total to 80. The new data was confirmed by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Till Saturday, the state had witnessed 68 COVID-19 cases. The Union health ministry website mentioned three deaths due to the contagion in the state. The West Bengal health department had earlier mentioned seven deaths due to the disease, though the state government had confirmed only three.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha held a press conference on Saturday evening, where he said the state had 49 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, sources said four coronavirus patients died across the state on Sunday. However, there was no official confirmation.

The state government formed a five-member expert committee on Sunday to ascertain whether the death of a patient in any hospital was due to COVID-19 or not, health department sources said.

On Sunday, a woman admitted to the isolation ward of a state-run hospital here with coronavirus-like symptoms, gave birth to a baby boy, a senior doctor at the medical facility said.

The condition of the mother and the child is stable but both have been kept under observation, he said.

The woman was admitted to the Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata (MCHK), on Wednesday morning with cough, cold and fever, the doctor said.

"She started to experience labour pain soon after she was admitted, following which PPE-clad gynecologist, anesthesiologist and surgeon helped her deliver the child by performing a C-section.

"As the woman exhibited mild symptoms, no COVID-19 test was conducted. Her condition has improved," he said.

