Coronavirus cases in India cross 23,000-mark; death toll at 718. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 23,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 23,077 including 718 deaths while 4,749 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. At present, around 1,000-1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases are increasing per day in the country. On Thursday, the total confirmed cases in the nation stood at 21,700 including 686 deaths while 4,325 people have recovered. Earlier on April 23, two clusters of coronavirus cases were identified in the national capital after 46 people found exposed to COVID-19 in North Delhi's Jahangirpuri and 11 members of a family in Gali Hakim Ji Wali near Jama Masjid area.

Maharashtra has become the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the country with Mumbai alone having over 4,000 cases while state toll is nearing 7,000. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi have also been hit badly with coronavirus as positive cases in these state are also above 1,500-mark. In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,376 on Thursday with 128 new cases and two deaths, as per data released by the Delhi government.

As the world awaits for a vaccine after being hit hard by the coronavirus, US President Donald Trump while addressing the daily White House coronavirus briefing said "we are very close to a vaccine", after noting vaccine trials taking place in the US, Germany, the United Kingdom and China. He was joined by Vice-President Mike Pence and Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus taskforce co-ordinator.

"We have a lot of great, brilliant minds working on this," he said. "Unfortunately we're not very close to testing because when testing starts it takes a period of time, but we'll get it done," he added.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 895 141 27 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 36 19 1 Bihar 153 46 2 Chandigarh 27 14 0 Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 Delhi 2376 808 50 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 2624 258 112 Haryana 272 156 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 Jammu and Kashmir 427 92 5 Jharkhand 53 8 3 Karnataka 445 145 17 Kerala 447 324 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1699 203 83 Maharashtra 6430 840 283 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 90 33 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 277 65 16 Rajasthan 1964 230 27 Tamil Nadu 1683 752 20 Telengana 960 197 24 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 47 24 0 Uttar Pradesh 1510 206 24 West Bengal 514 103 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 23077* 4749 718

