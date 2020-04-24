Image Source : Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad has tested positive for coronavirus. State health minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed the news to India TV. Awhad had gotten himself admitted himself to Thane's Jupiter hospital 3 days earlier after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

The 52-year-old legislator was in self-quarantine with 15 members of his family for a week after one of his security personnel tested positive for coronavirus. He had taken a coronavirus test earlier on April 13 but had tested negative.

The minister has now been admitted to Fortis hospital in Mumbai's Malad area and his treatment has commenced.

It's suspected that the Minister may have unknowingly passed on the infection to several persons who are now under treatment.

The minister had come in contact with a policeman in Thane's Mumbra town during the search for persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi earlier this month.

Among other contacts of the infected policeman were several other police personnel, mediapersons, officials, including Awhad, sending shockwaves in state circles.

There has been no reaction from the NCP or the government so far.

Earlier this month health authorities went into a tizzy after a tea-seller.outside the Bandra residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had tested COVID-19 positive.

