Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi is clueless about Coronavirus, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'clueless' about novelcoronavirus (Covid-19). He alleged that there is no preparation to tackle coronavirus threat.

"There has not been any preparation," he said as he suggested that Coronavirus outbreak is just like a Tsunami coming over the country. He also said that the PM Modi is oblivious about the state of the economy and the impact Coronavirus is going to have on it.

This was Rahul Gandhi first public appearance after his former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP on Thursday. However, he deflected questions on Scindia.

Earlier on Thursday, Ministry of Health officials stressed that government was taking all measures to contain the threat of Coronavirus.

"Indian government has taken timely measures," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry during a press conference.

He said that 1 lakh test kits have been made available. Agarwal added that 52 testing centres have been set up across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself adviced the countrymen to avoid non-essential travel.

"The Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Across ministries & states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of Visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.