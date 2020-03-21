Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
Coronavirus: Look at some closures across India | Photos

Empty streets, bus terminals, and railway stations are starting to become the new normal in parts of India amid coronavirus concerns as people stay indoors in self-isolation to remain safe. Many temples and government offices also announced their closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So far, there have been 275 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India including 4 deaths. 

New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2020 16:09 IST
Shimla: A man walks along a deserted railway station
Image Source : PTI

Shimla: A man walks along a deserted railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Shimla, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country. (PTI Photo)

Fight Against Coronavirus

Here are some images that show how life has been disrupted due to coronavirus

India Tv - Mumbai: A pedestrian wearing a face mask, as a measure to prevent coronavirus spread, walks past gra

Mumbai: A pedestrian wearing a face mask, as a measure to prevent coronavirus spread, walks past graffiti at Fort in Mumbai, Friday, March 20, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

 

India Tv - Mumbai: Passenger wearing a face mask, as a measure to prevent coronavirus spread, boards a train at

Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Passenger wearing a face mask, as a measure to prevent coronavirus spread, boards a train at CST railway station, in Mumbai, Friday, March 20, 2020.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

 

India Tv - Guwahati: A view of deserted Kamakhya temple after it was closed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : PTI

Guwahati: A view of deserted Kamakhya temple after it was closed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Guwahati, Friday, March 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)

India Tv - : Kolkata: A notice hangs on the closed gate of a medical outlet during coronavirus pandemic, in Kol

Image Source : PTI

: Kolkata: A notice hangs on the closed gate of a medical outlet during coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Friday, March 20, 2020.(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

 

India Tv - Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple to be closed for devotees from today till March 25.

Image Source : ANI

Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple to be closed for devotees from today till March 25.

India Tv - Punjab: Amritsar's Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra inter-state bus terminal wears a deserted look after th

Punjab: Amritsar's Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra inter-state bus terminal wears a deserted look after the state government suspended several inter-state bus services, due to Coronavirus

India Tv - Lucknow's Hazratganj area wears a deserted look

Lucknow's Hazratganj area wears a deserted look

India Tv - Delhi: Autorickshaws being disinfected at East Vinod Nagar Bus Depot as part of the state government

Delhi: Autorickshaws being disinfected at East Vinod Nagar Bus Depot as part of the state government's initiative to disinfect private passenger vehicles free of cost.

India Tv - Disinfectant liquid sanitizer was sprayed to keep IIAS vehicles disinfected from pandemic novel coro

Disinfectant liquid sanitizer was sprayed to keep IIAS vehicles disinfected from pandemic novel coronavirus.

 

