Coronavirus: Look at some closures across India | Photos

Empty streets, bus terminals, and railway stations are starting to become the new normal in parts of India amid coronavirus concerns as people stay indoors in self-isolation to remain safe. Many temples and government offices also announced their closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So far, there have been 275 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India including 4 deaths.

Here are some images that show how life has been disrupted due to coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Shimla: A man walks along a deserted railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Shimla, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A pedestrian wearing a face mask, as a measure to prevent coronavirus spread, walks past graffiti at Fort in Mumbai, Friday, March 20, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Passenger wearing a face mask, as a measure to prevent coronavirus spread, boards a train at CST railway station, in Mumbai, Friday, March 20, 2020.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Image Source : PTI Guwahati: A view of deserted Kamakhya temple after it was closed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Guwahati, Friday, March 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI : Kolkata: A notice hangs on the closed gate of a medical outlet during coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Friday, March 20, 2020.(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Image Source : ANI Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple to be closed for devotees from today till March 25.

Punjab: Amritsar's Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra inter-state bus terminal wears a deserted look after the state government suspended several inter-state bus services, due to Coronavirus

Lucknow's Hazratganj area wears a deserted look

Delhi: Autorickshaws being disinfected at East Vinod Nagar Bus Depot as part of the state government's initiative to disinfect private passenger vehicles free of cost.