Coronavirus: Look at some closures across India | Photos
Empty streets, bus terminals, and railway stations are starting to become the new normal in parts of India amid coronavirus concerns as people stay indoors in self-isolation to remain safe. Many temples and government offices also announced their closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So far, there have been 275 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India including 4 deaths.
