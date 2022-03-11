Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 4,194 new cases with 255 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 4,194 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 255 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 11), the country saw a total of 6,208 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,26,328.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 42,219 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,714. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,68,94,810 samples have been tested up to March 10 for COVID-19. Of these 8,12,365 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,467, while the death toll stood at 26,140, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 37,960, it said. Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 208 cases with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, and one death.

On March 5 and March 6 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9891 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 749 9 2303227 97 14729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 32 5 64151 7 296 4 Assam 1375 13 716156 13 6639 5 Bihar 101 26 817978 39 12255 6 Chandigarh 58 1 90611 9 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 506 43 1137177 101 14034 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11436 4 9 Delhi 937 48 1835390 260 26140 10 Goa 107 13 241237 24 3830 1 1 11 Gujarat 608 54 1211929 111 10938 12 Haryana 874 54 972170 225 10584 4 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 462 26 279373 91 4124 14 Jammu and Kashmir 293 19 448340 54 4749 15 Jharkhand 330 3 429191 83 5315 16 Karnataka 2884 91 3900428 301 40013 7 7 17 Kerala*** 11840 856 6439421 2055 66689 24 203 227 18 Ladakh 75 13 27850 22 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 11348 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 848 37 1028901 141 10733 21 Maharashtra 6966 46 7719594 494 143749 4 4 22 Manipur 94 2 134737 18 2116 23 Meghalaya 112 14 91950 37 1587 1 1 24 Mizoram 3560 153 215800 548 666 1 1 25 Nagaland 67 34619 2 757 26 Odisha 965 28 1276285 135 9103 1 1 27 Puducherry 27 2 163768 3 1962 28 Punjab 305 38 740574 77 17723 1 1 29 Rajasthan 1273 169 1271082 296 9548 1 1 30 Sikkim 26 4 38629 5 445 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 1676 227 3411899 354 38023 2 2 32 Telangana 1223 93 784800 184 4111 33 Tripura 6 1 99944 1 919 34 Uttarakhand 706 40 428432 62 7689 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 1584 125 2044546 247 23486 36 West Bengal 1544 16 1993464 112 21184 2 2 Total# 42219 2269 42426328 6208 515714 52 203 255 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 24 of deaths reported on 10th Mar , + 203 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

