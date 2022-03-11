Friday, March 11, 2022
     
COVID pandemic: India reports 4,194 new cases with 255 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 42,219 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2022 9:36 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: India reports 4,194 new cases with 255 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 42,219 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,714
  • India saw a total of 6,208 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,194 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 255 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 11), the country saw a total of 6,208 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,26,328.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 42,219 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,714. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,68,94,810 samples have been tested up to March 10 for COVID-19. Of these 8,12,365 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile,  Delhi on Thursday reported 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,467, while the death toll stood at 26,140, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 37,960, it said. Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 208 cases with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, and one death.

On March 5 and March 6 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5   9891   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 749 2303227 97  14729      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 32 64151 296      
4 Assam 1375 13  716156 13  6639      
5 Bihar 101 26  817978 39  12255      
6 Chandigarh 58 90611 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 506 43  1137177 101  14034   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11436   4      
9 Delhi 937 48  1835390 260  26140      
10 Goa 107 13  241237 24  3830   1
11 Gujarat 608 54  1211929 111  10938      
12 Haryana 874 54  972170 225  10584   4
13 Himachal Pradesh 462 26  279373 91  4124      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 293 19  448340 54  4749      
15 Jharkhand 330 429191 83  5315      
16 Karnataka 2884 91  3900428 301  40013   7
17 Kerala*** 11840 856  6439421 2055  66689 24  203 227
18 Ladakh 75 13  27850 22  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1   11348   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 848 37  1028901 141  10733      
21 Maharashtra 6966 46  7719594 494  143749   4
22 Manipur 94 134737 18  2116      
23 Meghalaya 112 14  91950 37  1587   1
24 Mizoram 3560 153  215800 548  666   1
25 Nagaland 67   34619 757      
26 Odisha 965 28  1276285 135  9103   1
27 Puducherry 27 163768 1962      
28 Punjab 305 38  740574 77  17723   1
29 Rajasthan 1273 169  1271082 296  9548   1
30 Sikkim 26 38629 445   1
31 Tamil Nadu 1676 227  3411899 354  38023   2
32 Telangana 1223 93  784800 184  4111      
33 Tripura 6 99944 919      
34 Uttarakhand 706 40  428432 62  7689   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 1584 125  2044546 247  23486      
36 West Bengal 1544 16  1993464 112  21184   2
Total# 42219 2269  42426328 6208  515714 52  203 255
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 24 of deaths reported on 10th Mar , + 203 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

