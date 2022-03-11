COVID pandemic: India reports 4,194 new cases with 255 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 42,219 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,714
- India saw a total of 6,208 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,194 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 255 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 11), the country saw a total of 6,208 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.70 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,26,328.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 42,219 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,714. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,68,94,810 samples have been tested up to March 10 for COVID-19. Of these 8,12,365 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,467, while the death toll stood at 26,140, the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 37,960, it said. Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 208 cases with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, and one death.
On March 5 and March 6 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|9891
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|749
|9
|2303227
|97
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|32
|5
|64151
|7
|296
|4
|Assam
|1375
|13
|716156
|13
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|101
|26
|817978
|39
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|58
|1
|90611
|9
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|506
|43
|1137177
|101
|14034
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11436
|4
|9
|Delhi
|937
|48
|1835390
|260
|26140
|10
|Goa
|107
|13
|241237
|24
|3830
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|608
|54
|1211929
|111
|10938
|12
|Haryana
|874
|54
|972170
|225
|10584
|4
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|462
|26
|279373
|91
|4124
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|293
|19
|448340
|54
|4749
|15
|Jharkhand
|330
|3
|429191
|83
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|2884
|91
|3900428
|301
|40013
|7
|7
|17
|Kerala***
|11840
|856
|6439421
|2055
|66689
|24
|203
|227
|18
|Ladakh
|75
|13
|27850
|22
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11348
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|848
|37
|1028901
|141
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|6966
|46
|7719594
|494
|143749
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|94
|2
|134737
|18
|2116
|23
|Meghalaya
|112
|14
|91950
|37
|1587
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|3560
|153
|215800
|548
|666
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|67
|34619
|2
|757
|26
|Odisha
|965
|28
|1276285
|135
|9103
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|27
|2
|163768
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|305
|38
|740574
|77
|17723
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|1273
|169
|1271082
|296
|9548
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|26
|4
|38629
|5
|445
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1676
|227
|3411899
|354
|38023
|2
|2
|32
|Telangana
|1223
|93
|784800
|184
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|6
|1
|99944
|1
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|706
|40
|428432
|62
|7689
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1584
|125
|2044546
|247
|23486
|36
|West Bengal
|1544
|16
|1993464
|112
|21184
|2
|2
|Total#
|42219
|2269
|42426328
|6208
|515714
|52
|203
|255
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 24 of deaths reported on 10th Mar , + 203 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
