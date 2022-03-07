Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India adds 4,362 new cases with 66 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 4,362 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 66 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (March 7), the country saw a total of 9,620 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,98,095.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 54,118 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,102. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,34,37,172 samples have been tested up to March 6 for COVID-19. Of these 6,12,926 samples were tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded 249 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday. This is the second consecutive day when the national capital reported zero fatality.

Delhi has so far recorded 26,134 deaths due to the infection.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's infection count increased to 18,61,712, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,364, the bulletin said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 9888 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1063 88 2302625 167 14729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 65 8 64105 8 296 4 Assam 1424 12 716098 14 6639 5 Bihar 189 15 817829 43 12255 6 Chandigarh 71 12 90567 20 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 719 112 1136735 173 14032 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11434 4 9 Delhi 1261 89 1834317 338 26134 10 Goa 142 6 241154 20 3827 11 Gujarat 914 70 1211413 140 10935 1 1 12 Haryana 1218 30 971229 186 10571 13 Himachal Pradesh 511 26 279059 46 4123 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 357 23 448139 54 4749 15 Jharkhand 233 15 429004 31 5315 16 Karnataka 3286 38 3899298 264 39991 3 3 17 Kerala*** 14968 1669 6430941 3033 66180 29 15 44 18 Ladakh 119 4 27772 11 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 1 11348 1 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1315 244 1028007 400 10733 21 Maharashtra 7711 329 7717362 688 143740 3 3 22 Manipur 248 20 134535 29 2115 1 1 23 Meghalaya 143 4 91869 17 1585 2 2 24 Mizoram 4524 91 212647 318 663 1 1 25 Nagaland 58 4 34605 5 757 26 Odisha 1246 188 1275542 314 9101 3 3 27 Puducherry 39 5 163744 8 1962 28 Punjab 383 35 740350 75 17720 1 1 29 Rajasthan 2751 189 1269033 361 9543 1 1 30 Sikkim 38 1 38609 2 443 31 Tamil Nadu 2770 361 3410228 554 38015 3 3 32 Telangana 1710 229 783937 311 4111 33 Tripura 10 99940 919 34 Uttarakhand 837 1127 428185 1459 7686 35 Uttar Pradesh 2133 231 2043518 392 23475 36 West Bengal 1653 50 1993029 138 21180 2 2 Total# 54118 5324 42398095 9620 515102 51 15 66 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 29 of deaths reported on 6th Mar , + 15 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD.. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

