COVID pandemic: India adds 4,362 new cases with 66 fatalities in single day. 

- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 54,118 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,102
- India saw a total of 9,620 discharges in last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,362 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 66 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (March 7), the country saw a total of 9,620 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,98,095.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 54,118 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,102. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,34,37,172 samples have been tested up to March 6 for COVID-19. Of these 6,12,926 samples were tested on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded 249 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday. This is the second consecutive day when the national capital reported zero fatality.
Delhi has so far recorded 26,134 deaths due to the infection.
With the fresh cases, the national capital's infection count increased to 18,61,712, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,364, the bulletin said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|9888
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1063
|88
|2302625
|167
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|65
|8
|64105
|8
|296
|4
|Assam
|1424
|12
|716098
|14
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|189
|15
|817829
|43
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|71
|12
|90567
|20
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|719
|112
|1136735
|173
|14032
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|11434
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1261
|89
|1834317
|338
|26134
|10
|Goa
|142
|6
|241154
|20
|3827
|11
|Gujarat
|914
|70
|1211413
|140
|10935
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1218
|30
|971229
|186
|10571
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|511
|26
|279059
|46
|4123
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|357
|23
|448139
|54
|4749
|15
|Jharkhand
|233
|15
|429004
|31
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|3286
|38
|3899298
|264
|39991
|3
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|14968
|1669
|6430941
|3033
|66180
|29
|15
|44
|18
|Ladakh
|119
|4
|27772
|11
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|1
|11348
|1
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1315
|244
|1028007
|400
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|7711
|329
|7717362
|688
|143740
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|248
|20
|134535
|29
|2115
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|143
|4
|91869
|17
|1585
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|4524
|91
|212647
|318
|663
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|58
|4
|34605
|5
|757
|26
|Odisha
|1246
|188
|1275542
|314
|9101
|3
|3
|27
|Puducherry
|39
|5
|163744
|8
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|383
|35
|740350
|75
|17720
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|2751
|189
|1269033
|361
|9543
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|38
|1
|38609
|2
|443
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2770
|361
|3410228
|554
|38015
|3
|3
|32
|Telangana
|1710
|229
|783937
|311
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|10
|99940
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|837
|1127
|428185
|1459
|7686
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2133
|231
|2043518
|392
|23475
|36
|West Bengal
|1653
|50
|1993029
|138
|21180
|2
|2
|Total#
|54118
|5324
|42398095
|9620
|515102
|51
|15
|66
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 29 of deaths reported on 6th Mar , + 15 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD..
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
