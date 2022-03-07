Monday, March 07, 2022
     
COVID pandemic: India adds 4,362 new cases with 66 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 54,118 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2022 9:30 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: India adds 4,362 new cases with 66 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 54,118 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,102
  • India saw a total of 9,620 discharges in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,362 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 66 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (March 7), the country saw a total of 9,620 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,98,095.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 54,118 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,102. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Govt panel recommends permission for phase-3 trial of Covovax as booster dose in adults

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,34,37,172 samples have been tested up to March 6 for COVID-19. Of these 6,12,926 samples were tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded 249 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday. This is the second consecutive day when the national capital reported zero fatality.

Delhi has so far recorded 26,134 deaths due to the infection.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's infection count increased to 18,61,712, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,364, the bulletin said.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7   9888   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1063 88  2302625 167  14729      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 65 64105 296      
4 Assam 1424 12  716098 14  6639      
5 Bihar 189 15  817829 43  12255      
6 Chandigarh 71 12  90567 20  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 719 112  1136735 173  14032      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2   11434   4      
9 Delhi 1261 89  1834317 338  26134      
10 Goa 142 241154 20  3827      
11 Gujarat 914 70  1211413 140  10935   1
12 Haryana 1218 30  971229 186  10571      
13 Himachal Pradesh 511 26  279059 46  4123   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 357 23  448139 54  4749      
15 Jharkhand 233 15  429004 31  5315      
16 Karnataka 3286 38  3899298 264  39991   3
17 Kerala*** 14968 1669  6430941 3033  66180 29  15 44
18 Ladakh 119 27772 11  228      
19 Lakshadweep 0 11348 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1315 244  1028007 400  10733      
21 Maharashtra 7711 329  7717362 688  143740   3
22 Manipur 248 20  134535 29  2115   1
23 Meghalaya 143 91869 17  1585   2
24 Mizoram 4524 91  212647 318  663   1
25 Nagaland 58 34605 757      
26 Odisha 1246 188  1275542 314  9101   3
27 Puducherry 39 163744 1962      
28 Punjab 383 35  740350 75  17720   1
29 Rajasthan 2751 189  1269033 361  9543   1
30 Sikkim 38 38609 443      
31 Tamil Nadu 2770 361  3410228 554  38015   3
32 Telangana 1710 229  783937 311  4111      
33 Tripura 10   99940   919      
34 Uttarakhand 837 1127  428185 1459  7686      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2133 231  2043518 392  23475      
36 West Bengal 1653 50  1993029 138  21180   2
Total# 54118 5324  42398095 9620  515102 51  15 66
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 29 of deaths reported on 6th Mar , + 15 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD..
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: COVID: Over 2 crore precaution doses administered among eligible beneficiaries, says Mandaviya

 

