Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 19,968 new cases with positivity rate at 1.68%; 673 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 19,968 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 673 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 20), the country saw a total of 48,847 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.21 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,20,86,383.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 2,24,187 (0.52%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,11,903. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.68 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,93,15,246 samples have been tested up to February 19 for COVID-19. Of these 11,87,766 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday (February 19) reported 635 fresh cases of coronavirus, and two deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.12%.

On Friday, Delhi reported 607 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,55,409 and the death toll climbed to 26,097, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,199, it said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 61 22 9810 28 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 8421 1049 2292396 1543 14708 1 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 351 10 63597 53 296 1 1 4 Assam 2313 166 714968 209 6626 3 3 5 Bihar 783 94 816510 183 12255 2 2 6 Chandigarh 311 64 90049 93 1160 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 3856 200 1130816 589 14021 3 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 5 11417 7 4 9 Delhi 2775 251 1825904 854 26095 4 4 10 Goa 807 420 240008 512 3788 3 3 11 Gujarat 6736 1278 1202089 1885 10874 10 10 12 Haryana 3995 432 962799 1102 10517 5 5 13 Himachal Pradesh 2047 199 275581 483 4090 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2597 381 444646 577 4746 1 1 15 Jharkhand 837 229 427696 395 5315 16 Karnataka 16221 3576 3878470 4890 39757 19 19 17 Kerala*** 86666 13545 6306611 21134 63529 61 130 191 18 Ladakh 405 11 27113 62 228 19 Lakshadweep 67 11243 4 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 9706 1829 1012060 2715 10711 2 2 21 Maharashtra 25142 2656 7686670 4709 143547 15 15 22 Manipur 687 1407 133543 1488 2092 2 2 23 Meghalaya 473 37 91189 91 1566 1 1 24 Mizoram 9919 673 193916 1823 641 1 1 25 Nagaland 316 31 34271 43 753 26 Odisha 6636 616 1265843 1272 8976 15 15 27 Puducherry 586 105 162989 155 1959 28 Punjab 1875 404 737373 569 17651 9 9 29 Rajasthan 12200 1885 1251006 3112 9507 6 6 30 Sikkim 189 25 38381 37 440 31 Tamil Nadu 20681 3091 3384278 4229 37970 8 8 32 Telangana 6111 635 775802 1060 4108 33 Tripura 94 17 99820 23 919 34 Uttarakhand 3440 1161 423724 1377 7669 2 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 8683 809 2030997 1646 23424 5 5 36 West Bengal 7736 1040 1983951 1346 21107 13 13 Total# 253739 38353 42037536 60298 511230 -87 130 325 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 112 deaths reported on 19th February, +412 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

