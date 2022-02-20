Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 19,968 new cases with positivity rate at 1.68%; 673 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 2,24,187 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2022 9:33 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 2,24,187 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,11,903
  • The daily positivity rate is at 1.68 per cent on Feb 20

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 19,968 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 673 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 20), the country saw a total of 48,847 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.21 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,20,86,383.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 2,24,187 (0.52%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,11,903. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.68 per cent today. 

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,93,15,246 samples have been tested up to February 19 for COVID-19. Of these 11,87,766 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday (February 19) reported 635 fresh cases of coronavirus, and two deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.12%. 

On Friday, Delhi reported 607 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,55,409 and the death toll climbed to 26,097, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,199, it said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 61 22  9810 28  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 8421 1049  2292396 1543  14708   1
3 Arunachal Pradesh 351 10  63597 53  296   1
4 Assam 2313 166  714968 209  6626   3
5 Bihar 783 94  816510 183  12255   2
6 Chandigarh 311 64  90049 93  1160   2
7 Chhattisgarh 3856 200  1130816 589  14021   3
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 11417 4      
9 Delhi 2775 251  1825904 854  26095   4
10 Goa 807 420  240008 512  3788   3
11 Gujarat 6736 1278  1202089 1885  10874 10    10
12 Haryana 3995 432  962799 1102  10517   5
13 Himachal Pradesh 2047 199  275581 483  4090   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2597 381  444646 577  4746   1
15 Jharkhand 837 229  427696 395  5315      
16 Karnataka 16221 3576  3878470 4890  39757 19    19
17 Kerala*** 86666 13545  6306611 21134  63529 61  130 191
18 Ladakh 405 11  27113 62  228      
19 Lakshadweep 67   11243 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 9706 1829  1012060 2715  10711   2
21 Maharashtra 25142 2656  7686670 4709  143547 15    15
22 Manipur 687 1407  133543 1488  2092   2
23 Meghalaya 473 37  91189 91  1566   1
24 Mizoram 9919 673  193916 1823  641   1
25 Nagaland 316 31  34271 43  753      
26 Odisha 6636 616  1265843 1272  8976 15    15
27 Puducherry 586 105  162989 155  1959      
28 Punjab 1875 404  737373 569  17651   9
29 Rajasthan 12200 1885  1251006 3112  9507   6
30 Sikkim 189 25  38381 37  440      
31 Tamil Nadu 20681 3091  3384278 4229  37970   8
32 Telangana 6111 635  775802 1060  4108      
33 Tripura 94 17  99820 23  919      
34 Uttarakhand 3440 1161  423724 1377  7669   2
35 Uttar Pradesh 8683 809  2030997 1646  23424   5
36 West Bengal 7736 1040  1983951 1346  21107 13    13
Total# 253739 38353  42037536 60298  511230 -87  130 325
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 112 deaths reported on 19th February, +412 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

