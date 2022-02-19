Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covaxin to be evaluated as COVID-19 vaccine candidate in US, says Bharat Biotech

COVAXIN will be evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States, said Bharat Biotech on Saturday.

Covaxin has already been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) in 13 countries as on January 31 according to the WHO. Covaxin was granted EUL by the national regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), in the age group 12 to 18 years on December 24, 2021.



The COVID-19 Working Group of NTAGI recommended Covid vaccination in adolescents between 15 years to 18 years.

India's drug regulator has earlier granted regular market approval for the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

