India logs fresh 15,981 COVID cases, over 17,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 2.01 lakh

India recorded 15,981 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 166 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 17,861 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.07 per cent and total recoveries to 3,33,99,961.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 2,01,632, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 58,98,35,258 samples have been tested up to October 15 for COVID-19. Of these 9,23,003 samples were tested on Friday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,51,980. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday reported 8,867 new COVID-19 positive cases and 67 deaths, taking the total affected in the State to 48,29,565 and the death toll to 26,734 till date.

Health Minister of the State Veena George said 79,554 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 211 wards across 158 local self-government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

The Minister said there are 94,756 active COVID-19 cases out of which 9.8 per cent are hospitalised. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of positive cases at 1,337 followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,288 and Thrissur 1,091.

"Of those found infected on Friday, 32 reached the State from outside while 8,434 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 337 is yet to be traced. Sixty-four health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a press release.

Additionally, in the ongoing nationwide COVID vaccination drive, 97,23,77,045 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 8,36,118 were administered in the last 24 hours.

