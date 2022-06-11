Saturday, June 11, 2022
     
COVID: India reports 8,329 fresh cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 40,370

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 40,370, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2022 9:16 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE).

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, 85,45,43,282 samples have been tested up to June 10 for COVID
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747
  • An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 8,329 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 11), the country saw a total of 3,791 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,48,308.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 40,370, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 36,267. 

An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,45,43,282 samples have been tested up to June 10 for COVID-19. Of these 3,44,994 samples were tested on Friday.

Mumbai COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,956 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and no deaths, a circular issued by civic officials said. This is the highest single-day rise since January 23. 

Mumbai, in the first ten days of June, reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in the entire May. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 1,702 new cases. The case tally in India's financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said.

The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570. The number of active cases rose from 7,898 a day earlier to 9,191 on Friday. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, also went above the 10 per cent mark after a long time, and stood at 12.74 per cent. It was 9.64 per cent on Thursday. The recovery count increased by 763 in the last 24 hours to reach 10,48,438, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Between June 1 to 10, the metropolis reported 11,397 COVID-19 cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases. The city also reported four deaths in the first 10 days of June against three deaths in entire May.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9919 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 115 10  2305236 12  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64212   296      
4 Assam 18 716246   7986      
5 Bihar 78   818556 10  12256      
6 Chandigarh 152 16  91335 19  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 102 13  1138452 10  14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 2008 234  1883042 419  26218   2
10 Goa 431 30  242073 47  3832      
11 Gujarat 608 91  1214405 51  10945   1
12 Haryana 1269 99  993058 228  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 140 10  280952 15  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 71 449502 4752      
15 Jharkhand 50 430032 5319      
16 Karnataka 3177 297  3912024 228  40108      
17 Kerala*** 13302 1109  6490535 1301  69829   5 5
18 Ladakh 11 28043 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 283 1031957 42  10738   1
21 Maharashtra 13329 1758  7743513 1323  147867      
22 Manipur 1   135121   2120      
23 Meghalaya 1   92233   1593      
24 Mizoram 153 12  227692 21  700      
25 Nagaland 2 34736   761      
26 Odisha 178 1279292 11  9126      
27 Puducherry 33 163926 1962      
28 Punjab 194 37  742655 18  17754      
29 Rajasthan 442 31  1276346 57  9559      
30 Sikkim 11 38713   453      
31 Tamil Nadu 1159 82  3417732 137  38025      
32 Telangana 907 96  789166 59  4111      
33 Tripura 2   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 556 20  429817 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1006 68  2056782 135  23525   1
36 West Bengal 575 58  1998254 49  21205      
Total# 40370 4103  42648308 4216  524757 5 10
***Kerala 5-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;5 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.211
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

