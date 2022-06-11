Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). COVID: India reports 8,329 fresh cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 40,370.

Highlights According to ICMR, 85,45,43,282 samples have been tested up to June 10 for COVID

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747

An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 8,329 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 11), the country saw a total of 3,791 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,48,308.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 40,370, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 36,267.

An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,45,43,282 samples have been tested up to June 10 for COVID-19. Of these 3,44,994 samples were tested on Friday.

Mumbai COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,956 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and no deaths, a circular issued by civic officials said. This is the highest single-day rise since January 23.

Mumbai, in the first ten days of June, reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in the entire May. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 1,702 new cases. The case tally in India's financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said.

The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570. The number of active cases rose from 7,898 a day earlier to 9,191 on Friday. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, also went above the 10 per cent mark after a long time, and stood at 12.74 per cent. It was 9.64 per cent on Thursday. The recovery count increased by 763 in the last 24 hours to reach 10,48,438, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Between June 1 to 10, the metropolis reported 11,397 COVID-19 cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases. The city also reported four deaths in the first 10 days of June against three deaths in entire May.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 1 9919 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 115 10 2305236 12 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64212 296 4 Assam 18 7 716246 7986 5 Bihar 78 818556 10 12256 6 Chandigarh 152 16 91335 19 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 102 13 1138452 10 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 2008 234 1883042 419 26218 2 2 10 Goa 431 30 242073 47 3832 11 Gujarat 608 91 1214405 51 10945 1 1 12 Haryana 1269 99 993058 228 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 140 10 280952 15 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 71 3 449502 8 4752 15 Jharkhand 50 2 430032 2 5319 16 Karnataka 3177 297 3912024 228 40108 17 Kerala*** 13302 1109 6490535 1301 69829 5 5 18 Ladakh 11 4 28043 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 283 7 1031957 42 10738 1 1 21 Maharashtra 13329 1758 7743513 1323 147867 22 Manipur 1 135121 2120 23 Meghalaya 1 92233 1593 24 Mizoram 153 12 227692 21 700 25 Nagaland 2 1 34736 761 26 Odisha 178 9 1279292 11 9126 27 Puducherry 33 2 163926 9 1962 28 Punjab 194 37 742655 18 17754 29 Rajasthan 442 31 1276346 57 9559 30 Sikkim 11 2 38713 453 31 Tamil Nadu 1159 82 3417732 137 38025 32 Telangana 907 96 789166 59 4111 33 Tripura 2 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 556 20 429817 2 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1006 68 2056782 135 23525 1 1 36 West Bengal 575 58 1998254 49 21205 Total# 40370 4103 42648308 4216 524757 5 5 10 ***Kerala 5-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;5 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.211 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

