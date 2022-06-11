COVID: India reports 8,329 fresh cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 40,370. 

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 85,45,43,282 samples have been tested up to June 10 for COVID
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747
- An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 8,329 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 11), the country saw a total of 3,791 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,48,308.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 40,370, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 36,267.
An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,45,43,282 samples have been tested up to June 10 for COVID-19. Of these 3,44,994 samples were tested on Friday.
Mumbai COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,956 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and no deaths, a circular issued by civic officials said. This is the highest single-day rise since January 23.
Mumbai, in the first ten days of June, reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in the entire May. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 1,702 new cases. The case tally in India's financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said.
The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570. The number of active cases rose from 7,898 a day earlier to 9,191 on Friday. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, also went above the 10 per cent mark after a long time, and stood at 12.74 per cent. It was 9.64 per cent on Thursday. The recovery count increased by 763 in the last 24 hours to reach 10,48,438, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
Between June 1 to 10, the metropolis reported 11,397 COVID-19 cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases. The city also reported four deaths in the first 10 days of June against three deaths in entire May.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|1
|9919
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|115
|10
|2305236
|12
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64212
|296
|4
|Assam
|18
|7
|716246
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|78
|818556
|10
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|152
|16
|91335
|19
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|102
|13
|1138452
|10
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2008
|234
|1883042
|419
|26218
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|431
|30
|242073
|47
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|608
|91
|1214405
|51
|10945
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1269
|99
|993058
|228
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|140
|10
|280952
|15
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|71
|3
|449502
|8
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|50
|2
|430032
|2
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|3177
|297
|3912024
|228
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|13302
|1109
|6490535
|1301
|69829
|5
|5
|18
|Ladakh
|11
|4
|28043
|2
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|283
|7
|1031957
|42
|10738
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|13329
|1758
|7743513
|1323
|147867
|22
|Manipur
|1
|135121
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|1
|92233
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|153
|12
|227692
|21
|700
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|178
|9
|1279292
|11
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|33
|2
|163926
|9
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|194
|37
|742655
|18
|17754
|29
|Rajasthan
|442
|31
|1276346
|57
|9559
|30
|Sikkim
|11
|2
|38713
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1159
|82
|3417732
|137
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|907
|96
|789166
|59
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|556
|20
|429817
|2
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1006
|68
|2056782
|135
|23525
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|575
|58
|1998254
|49
|21205
|Total#
|40370
|4103
|42648308
|4216
|524757
|5
|5
|10
|***Kerala 5-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;5 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.211
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )