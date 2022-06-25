COVID: India registers 15,940 fresh cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 91,779

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights According to ICMR, 86,02,58,139 samples have been tested up to June 24 for COVID

The daily positivity rate of COVID on June 25 was recorded 4.39 per cent

An increase of 3,495 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 15,940 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 20 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 25), the country saw a total of 12,425 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,61,481.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 91,779, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 88,284.

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 3,495 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,974. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on June 25 was recorded 4.39 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,02,58,139 samples have been tested up to June 24 for COVID-19. Of these 3,63,103 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: Mumbai's Covid tally falls by 30% from yesterday, 1,898 new cases today

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243.

Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.

The city had recorded 928 coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a week, with a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent and three fatalities, on Wednesday.

It was for the first time after June 13 that the capital had logged less than 1,000 cases in a day. Delhi had reported 614 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.06 per cent on June 13.

Of the 9,496 beds in city hospitals, only 279 are occupied, up from 265 a day ago, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 2 9957 7 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 462 56 2305587 42 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 64215 1 296 4 Assam 217 38 716303 5 7988 5 Bihar 576 84 818929 67 12257 1 1 6 Chandigarh 458 41 91755 55 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 643 11 1138873 71 14036 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 4 11444 2 4 9 Delhi 5507 248 1897091 1694 26243 1 1 10 Goa 926 21 243061 128 3833 11 Gujarat 2098 171 1216245 209 10946 12 Haryana 3099 14 999223 637 10622 13 Himachal Pradesh 259 27 281243 21 4140 14 Jammu and Kashmir 250 30 449672 24 4755 15 Jharkhand 177 26 430153 4 5319 16 Karnataka 5180 113 3919155 703 40114 17 Kerala*** 26837 926 6519816 3044 69935 11 11 18 Ladakh 41 6 28079 3 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 2 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 482 25 1032677 70 10740 21 Maharashtra 25317 450 7781232 3752 147896 3 3 22 Manipur 7 135124 2120 23 Meghalaya 15 7 92277 1 1594 24 Mizoram 142 24 227996 11 702 25 Nagaland 2 1 34742 761 26 Odisha 401 6 1279602 67 9126 27 Puducherry 182 14 164065 28 1962 28 Punjab 752 40 743368 109 17764 1 1 29 Rajasthan 785 34 1277327 85 9562 1 1 30 Sikkim 14 38736 3 453 31 Tamil Nadu 5912 738 3421552 621 38026 32 Telangana 3322 274 790692 219 4111 33 Tripura 5 1 99967 923 34 Uttarakhand 642 430106 40 7695 35 Uttar Pradesh 3536 113 2060317 507 23532 36 West Bengal 3480 460 1999550 195 21214 2 2 Total# 91779 3495 42761481 12425 524974 9 11 20 ***Kerala 11-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 1 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 6 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 4 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Over 42 lakh deaths in India prevented by vaccines in 2021

Latest India News