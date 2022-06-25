COVID: India registers 15,940 fresh cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 91,779

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 86,02,58,139 samples have been tested up to June 24 for COVID
- The daily positivity rate of COVID on June 25 was recorded 4.39 per cent
- An increase of 3,495 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 15,940 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 20 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 25), the country saw a total of 12,425 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,61,481.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 91,779, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 88,284.
Jump in active cases:
An increase of 3,495 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,974. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on June 25 was recorded 4.39 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,02,58,139 samples have been tested up to June 24 for COVID-19. Of these 3,63,103 samples were tested on Friday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243.
Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.
The city had recorded 928 coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a week, with a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent and three fatalities, on Wednesday.
It was for the first time after June 13 that the capital had logged less than 1,000 cases in a day. Delhi had reported 614 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.06 per cent on June 13.
Of the 9,496 beds in city hospitals, only 279 are occupied, up from 265 a day ago, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|2
|9957
|7
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|462
|56
|2305587
|42
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|64215
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|217
|38
|716303
|5
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|576
|84
|818929
|67
|12257
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|458
|41
|91755
|55
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|643
|11
|1138873
|71
|14036
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|12
|4
|11444
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5507
|248
|1897091
|1694
|26243
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|926
|21
|243061
|128
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|2098
|171
|1216245
|209
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|3099
|14
|999223
|637
|10622
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|259
|27
|281243
|21
|4140
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|250
|30
|449672
|24
|4755
|15
|Jharkhand
|177
|26
|430153
|4
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|5180
|113
|3919155
|703
|40114
|17
|Kerala***
|26837
|926
|6519816
|3044
|69935
|11
|11
|18
|Ladakh
|41
|6
|28079
|3
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|2
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|482
|25
|1032677
|70
|10740
|21
|Maharashtra
|25317
|450
|7781232
|3752
|147896
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|7
|135124
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|15
|7
|92277
|1
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|142
|24
|227996
|11
|702
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|34742
|761
|26
|Odisha
|401
|6
|1279602
|67
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|182
|14
|164065
|28
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|752
|40
|743368
|109
|17764
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|785
|34
|1277327
|85
|9562
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|14
|38736
|3
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5912
|738
|3421552
|621
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|3322
|274
|790692
|219
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|5
|1
|99967
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|642
|430106
|40
|7695
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3536
|113
|2060317
|507
|23532
|36
|West Bengal
|3480
|460
|1999550
|195
|21214
|2
|2
|Total#
|91779
|3495
|42761481
|12425
|524974
|9
|11
|20
|***Kerala 11-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 1 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 6 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 4 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
