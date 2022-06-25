Saturday, June 25, 2022
     
  COVID: India registers 15,940 fresh cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 91,779

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 91,779, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: June 25, 2022 9:21 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test. 

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, 86,02,58,139 samples have been tested up to June 24 for COVID
  • The daily positivity rate of COVID on June 25 was recorded 4.39 per cent
  • An increase of 3,495 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 15,940 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 20 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 25), the country saw a total of 12,425 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,61,481.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 91,779, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 88,284. 

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 3,495 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,974. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on June 25 was recorded 4.39 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,02,58,139 samples have been tested up to June 24 for COVID-19. Of these 3,63,103 samples were tested on Friday.

 

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243.

Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.

The city had recorded 928 coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a week, with a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent and three fatalities, on Wednesday.

It was for the first time after June 13 that the capital had logged less than 1,000 cases in a day. Delhi had reported 614 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.06 per cent on June 13.

Of the 9,496 beds in city hospitals, only 279 are occupied, up from 265 a day ago, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 9957 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 462 56  2305587 42  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5   64215 296      
4 Assam 217 38  716303 7988      
5 Bihar 576 84  818929 67  12257   1
6 Chandigarh 458 41  91755 55  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 643 11  1138873 71  14036      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 11444 4      
9 Delhi 5507 248  1897091 1694  26243   1
10 Goa 926 21  243061 128  3833      
11 Gujarat 2098 171  1216245 209  10946      
12 Haryana 3099 14  999223 637  10622      
13 Himachal Pradesh 259 27  281243 21  4140      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 250 30  449672 24  4755      
15 Jharkhand 177 26  430153 5319      
16 Karnataka 5180 113  3919155 703  40114      
17 Kerala*** 26837 926  6519816 3044  69935   11 11
18 Ladakh 41 28079 228      
19 Lakshadweep 3 11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 482 25  1032677 70  10740      
21 Maharashtra 25317 450  7781232 3752  147896   3
22 Manipur 7   135124   2120      
23 Meghalaya 15 92277 1594      
24 Mizoram 142 24  227996 11  702      
25 Nagaland 2 34742   761      
26 Odisha 401 1279602 67  9126      
27 Puducherry 182 14  164065 28  1962      
28 Punjab 752 40  743368 109  17764   1
29 Rajasthan 785 34  1277327 85  9562   1
30 Sikkim 14   38736 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 5912 738  3421552 621  38026      
32 Telangana 3322 274  790692 219  4111      
33 Tripura 5 99967   923      
34 Uttarakhand 642   430106 40  7695      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3536 113  2060317 507  23532      
36 West Bengal 3480 460  1999550 195  21214   2
Total# 91779 3495  42761481 12425  524974 11 20
***Kerala 11-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 1 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 6 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 4 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

