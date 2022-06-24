Mumbai's Covid tally falls by 30% from yesterday, 1,898 new cases today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE With 2,253 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recuperated patients climbed to 10,70,912.

Mumbai Covid-19 update: Mumbai reported 1,898 new infections of coronavirus on Friday and two deaths, suggested data provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This is a drop of over 30% from the day before when Mumbai had reported 2,479 on Thursday. The daily COVID-19 cases dipped by 581.

The caseload in the city rose to 11,03,760, and the death toll reached 19,591. On Thursday, the financial capital of the county had reported 2,479 cases and one fatality. Of 1,898 new COVID-19 patients, 1,802 were asymptomatic.

Only 12 of the patients were put on oxygen support. A total of 77 patients are on oxygen support in city hospitals at present, as per the BMC bulletin. Mumbai has 13,257 active COVID-19 cases now.

With 2,253 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recuperated patients climbed to 10,70,912.

The recovery rate in the city is 97 per cent. Mumbai has been reporting COVID-19 cases in four digits since June 7.

