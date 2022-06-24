Friday, June 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID: India registers 17,336 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 88,284

COVID: India registers 17,336 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 88,284

COVID cases in India: The total active cases of COVID have risen to 88,284, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2022 9:49 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: India registers 17,336 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 88,284. 

Highlights

  • An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,954
  • India saw a total of 13,029 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 17,336 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (June 24), the country saw a total of 13,029 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,49,056.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 88,284, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 83,990. 

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Over 42 lakh deaths in India prevented by vaccines in 2021

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,954. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Covid tally doubles in 24 hrs; 1,934 new cases today

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,218 new cases of Covid-19, a jump of almost 60 per cent from the day before when the state had reported 3,260 infections. Mumbai had also recorded a jump of 50% in fresh infections, as the metropolitan on Thursday recorded 2,479 new cases. On Wednesday, the financial capital had recorded 1,648 cases. 

The number of active cases rose to 24,867, including 13,614 in Mumbai, followed by 5,488 cases in neighbouring Thane and 2,443 cases in Pune districts. The tally of recovered patients rose to 77,77,480, with 4,989 patients recovering at home or in hospital since Wednesday evening.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.83 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.

Pune circle reported 665 cases, Nagpur circle 135, Kolhapur circle 72, Akola circle 63, Nashik 62, Latur 31 and Aurangabad circle 24.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 34 9945 11  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 369 29  2305495 57  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 64214   296      
4 Assam 155 23  716288 10  7988      
5 Bihar 410 85  818828 41  12256      
6 Chandigarh 387 14  91665 22  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 585 69  1138736 62  14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5054 541  1894164 1466  26242   3
10 Goa 866 74  242821 82  3833      
11 Gujarat 1741 217  1215806 190  10946      
12 Haryana 2884 173  997915 699  10622   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 213   281195 39  4139   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 209 24  449621 15  4755   1
15 Jharkhand 125 11  430139 5319      
16 Karnataka 4892 128  3917770 804  40113      
17 Kerala*** 25200 1740  6513600 2464  69917   20 20
18 Ladakh 32   28074 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 454 1032542 52  10740      
21 Maharashtra 24639 276  7772491 3533  147892   3
22 Manipur 6 135124 2120      
23 Meghalaya 16 92268 1594      
24 Mizoram 122 227969 23  702   1
25 Nagaland 0   34742   761      
26 Odisha 334 1279535 36  9126      
27 Puducherry 142 164021 26  1962      
28 Punjab 681 46  743179 86  17761   2
29 Rajasthan 713 1277145 97  9561      
30 Sikkim 13 38732 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 4678 312  3420364 459  38026      
32 Telangana 2680 305  790347 129  4111      
33 Tripura 4 99967   923      
34 Uttarakhand 644 30  430012 20  7695      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3257 322  2059342 352  23532   4
36 West Bengal 2446 117  1999184 176  21212   2
Total# 83990 2303  42736027 10972  524941 31  20 38
***Kerala 7-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 3 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News