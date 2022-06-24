Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India registers 17,336 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 88,284.

Highlights An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,954

India saw a total of 13,029 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 17,336 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (June 24), the country saw a total of 13,029 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,49,056.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 88,284, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 83,990.

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,954. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,218 new cases of Covid-19, a jump of almost 60 per cent from the day before when the state had reported 3,260 infections. Mumbai had also recorded a jump of 50% in fresh infections, as the metropolitan on Thursday recorded 2,479 new cases. On Wednesday, the financial capital had recorded 1,648 cases.

The number of active cases rose to 24,867, including 13,614 in Mumbai, followed by 5,488 cases in neighbouring Thane and 2,443 cases in Pune districts. The tally of recovered patients rose to 77,77,480, with 4,989 patients recovering at home or in hospital since Wednesday evening.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.83 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.

Pune circle reported 665 cases, Nagpur circle 135, Kolhapur circle 72, Akola circle 63, Nashik 62, Latur 31 and Aurangabad circle 24.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 34 6 9945 11 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 369 29 2305495 57 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 2 64214 296 4 Assam 155 23 716288 10 7988 5 Bihar 410 85 818828 41 12256 6 Chandigarh 387 14 91665 22 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 585 69 1138736 62 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5054 541 1894164 1466 26242 3 3 10 Goa 866 74 242821 82 3833 11 Gujarat 1741 217 1215806 190 10946 12 Haryana 2884 173 997915 699 10622 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 213 281195 39 4139 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 209 24 449621 15 4755 1 1 15 Jharkhand 125 11 430139 9 5319 16 Karnataka 4892 128 3917770 804 40113 17 Kerala*** 25200 1740 6513600 2464 69917 20 20 18 Ladakh 32 28074 6 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 454 3 1032542 52 10740 21 Maharashtra 24639 276 7772491 3533 147892 3 3 22 Manipur 6 2 135124 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 16 4 92268 4 1594 24 Mizoram 122 2 227969 23 702 1 1 25 Nagaland 0 34742 761 26 Odisha 334 9 1279535 36 9126 27 Puducherry 142 8 164021 26 1962 28 Punjab 681 46 743179 86 17761 2 2 29 Rajasthan 713 5 1277145 97 9561 30 Sikkim 13 4 38732 1 453 31 Tamil Nadu 4678 312 3420364 459 38026 32 Telangana 2680 305 790347 129 4111 33 Tripura 4 4 99967 923 34 Uttarakhand 644 30 430012 20 7695 35 Uttar Pradesh 3257 322 2059342 352 23532 4 4 36 West Bengal 2446 117 1999184 176 21212 2 2 Total# 83990 2303 42736027 10972 524941 31 20 38 ***Kerala 7-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 3 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

