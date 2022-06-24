COVID: India registers 17,336 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 88,284. 

Highlights
- An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,954
- India saw a total of 13,029 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 17,336 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (June 24), the country saw a total of 13,029 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,49,056.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 88,284, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 83,990.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Over 42 lakh deaths in India prevented by vaccines in 2021
Jump in active cases:
An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,954. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ALSO READ: Delhi's Covid tally doubles in 24 hrs; 1,934 new cases today
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,218 new cases of Covid-19, a jump of almost 60 per cent from the day before when the state had reported 3,260 infections. Mumbai had also recorded a jump of 50% in fresh infections, as the metropolitan on Thursday recorded 2,479 new cases. On Wednesday, the financial capital had recorded 1,648 cases.
The number of active cases rose to 24,867, including 13,614 in Mumbai, followed by 5,488 cases in neighbouring Thane and 2,443 cases in Pune districts. The tally of recovered patients rose to 77,77,480, with 4,989 patients recovering at home or in hospital since Wednesday evening.
Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.83 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.
Pune circle reported 665 cases, Nagpur circle 135, Kolhapur circle 72, Akola circle 63, Nashik 62, Latur 31 and Aurangabad circle 24.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|34
|6
|9945
|11
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|369
|29
|2305495
|57
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|2
|64214
|296
|4
|Assam
|155
|23
|716288
|10
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|410
|85
|818828
|41
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|387
|14
|91665
|22
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|585
|69
|1138736
|62
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5054
|541
|1894164
|1466
|26242
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|866
|74
|242821
|82
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|1741
|217
|1215806
|190
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|2884
|173
|997915
|699
|10622
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|213
|281195
|39
|4139
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|209
|24
|449621
|15
|4755
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|125
|11
|430139
|9
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|4892
|128
|3917770
|804
|40113
|17
|Kerala***
|25200
|1740
|6513600
|2464
|69917
|20
|20
|18
|Ladakh
|32
|28074
|6
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|454
|3
|1032542
|52
|10740
|21
|Maharashtra
|24639
|276
|7772491
|3533
|147892
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|6
|2
|135124
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|16
|4
|92268
|4
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|122
|2
|227969
|23
|702
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34742
|761
|26
|Odisha
|334
|9
|1279535
|36
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|142
|8
|164021
|26
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|681
|46
|743179
|86
|17761
|2
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|713
|5
|1277145
|97
|9561
|30
|Sikkim
|13
|4
|38732
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4678
|312
|3420364
|459
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|2680
|305
|790347
|129
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|4
|4
|99967
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|644
|30
|430012
|20
|7695
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3257
|322
|2059342
|352
|23532
|4
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|2446
|117
|1999184
|176
|21212
|2
|2
|Total#
|83990
|2303
|42736027
|10972
|524941
|31
|20
|38
|***Kerala 7-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 3 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )