Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: Maharashtra to release 11,000 prisoners on parole amid COVID-19 outbreak

As Mahrashtra emerges as the coronavirus hotspot of the country, the state government has taken a decision that appears sure to start a discussion among public. The state government has decided to release no less than 11 thousand prisoners on parole. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed the development.

"Some 11,000 prisoners in Maharashtra, whose jail term is less than seven years, to be released on parole," said Anil Deshmukh.

The move does appear to have been taken in light of coronavirus outbreak. Indian prisons are often overcrowded. This creates conducive conditions for spread of coronavirus, the deadly virus against which no vaccine or medicine has been found as yet.

Though it may be that Maharashtra government must have taken due account of possible law and order situation in the state before the decision, the move is likely to start a public debate.

As of midnight of March 26, Maharashtra had 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to the statistics available with the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country.

Globally, the number of total cases has crossed 5 lakh mark out of which 3,64,197 are active cases.

