All Bihar govt departments to start functioning from April 20

Patna Published on: April 19, 2020 9:21 IST
The departments of the Bihar government will start functioning from Monday, April 20. A General Administration Department (GAD) order has been issued to this effect. 

The order said that all government offices of Group A and B will be present in the office on all working days, while 33% of Group C employees and those on contract will also be present in the office. 

Bihar has had 86 coronavirus cases including 2 deaths while 37 people have recovered. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 as the COVID-19 cases across the nation pile up. Thus far, India has had over 15,000 coronavirus cases and over 500 deaths. 

