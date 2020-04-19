Image Source : AP All Bihar govt departments to start functioning from April 20

The departments of the Bihar government will start functioning from Monday, April 20. A General Administration Department (GAD) order has been issued to this effect.

The order said that all government offices of Group A and B will be present in the office on all working days, while 33% of Group C employees and those on contract will also be present in the office.

Bihar has had 86 coronavirus cases including 2 deaths while 37 people have recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 as the COVID-19 cases across the nation pile up. Thus far, India has had over 15,000 coronavirus cases and over 500 deaths.

