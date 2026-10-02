Punjab woman struggles to stand or walk in viral video reigniting 'zombie drug' concerns, police take action

A video from Punjab's Bathinda showing a young woman in an allegedly intoxicated condition has gone viral on social media, prompting political reactions and reigniting concerns over the "zombie" drug abuse in the state, which is already plagued by the menace.

The video, reportedly recorded in Bathinda's Grain Market area, shows the 19-year-old woman struggling to stand and walk. She appears to lose her balance before falling to the ground. A passerby is then seen helping her get back up.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's condition and the substance and how she got to Bathinda are yet to be ascertained.

Sukhbir Badal shares video, attacks AAP government

Former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal shared the video on X and used it to target the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over the state's drug problem.

Badal referred to the alleged use of a "zombie" drug and said such substances can cause severe cognitive and physical impairment. However, there has been no official confirmation that the woman in the video had consumed any particular drug.

"Our daughters are Punjab's future, strength and pride. If they are not safe from the drug menace, how will we secure Punjab's future?" Badal said.

Reacting to the visuals from Bathinda's grain market, he said the video was a "horrifying reminder" of the extent of the drug problem in Punjab.

"A young girl in such a pathetic condition, completely doped and behaving in a strange manner in a public place, is a horrifying reminder of how deeply the drug menace has penetrated our society," he said.

Badal accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to protect Punjab's youth, arguing that despite the government's anti-drug campaign, substances continue to affect young people.

"Punjab needs freedom from drugs, not a government high on its own publicity," he said.

Bathinda Police rescues woman, shifts her to hospital

Bathinda Police said it took cognisance of the viral video after the woman was seen in an apparently intoxicated condition in the area under Kotwali Bathinda police station.

In a post on X, the police said its PCR team immediately reached the spot, safely rescued the woman and took her to Civil Hospital, Bathinda, for medical attention.

During verification, police found that the woman is a resident of Jaito in Faridkot district. Her family members were informed and called to the hospital, according to the police.

"Further necessary legal action is being taken in the matter," Bathinda Police said.

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