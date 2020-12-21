Monday, December 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India suspends UK flights till Dec 31 over new strain of coronavirus

India suspends UK flights till Dec 31 over new strain of coronavirus

India has suspended flights from the UK till December 31 after a new strain of coronavirus has found in the country and is spreading rapidly. More to follow.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2020 16:42 IST
UK flights, coronavirus, India, new strain coronavirus
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

India has suspended flights from UK till December 31 after the spread of new strain of coronavirus.

India has suspended flights from the UK till December 31 after a new strain of coronavirus has found in the country and is spreading rapidly. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed that considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the Indian government has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 pm, 31st December. This suspension to start w.e.f. 11.59 pm, December 22.

"As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 11.59 pm) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at airports," Aviation Minister has said.

ALSO READGovt alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new coronavirus strain in UK

India's bar on passenger flights follows similar steps by several European countries on Sunday.

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News