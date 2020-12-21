India suspends UK flights till Dec 31 over new strain of coronavirus

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India has suspended flights from UK till December 31 after the spread of new strain of coronavirus.

India has suspended flights from the UK till December 31 after a new strain of coronavirus has found in the country and is spreading rapidly. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed that considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the Indian government has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 pm, 31st December. This suspension to start w.e.f. 11.59 pm, December 22.

"As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 11.59 pm) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at airports," Aviation Minister has said.

India's bar on passenger flights follows similar steps by several European countries on Sunday.

