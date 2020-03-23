Coronavirus: Prohibitory orders in place in Mumbai, Pune till March 31; section 144 imposed

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Prohibitory orders in Mumbai, Pune till Mar 31

In a step to contain the spread of coronavirus, authorities in Maharashtra have put prohibitory orders in Mumbai, Pune and Thane cities of the state from early Monday to March 31. Police have invoked section 144 of the CrPC, which gives them wide-ranging preventive and remedial enforcement powers. According to the orders, a curfew has been imposed in Pune city of Maharashtra from 9 PM Sunday to 5 AM Monday. No one except people discharging essential duties will be allowed to come out on the streets during this period, Pune Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve has said.

Commenting further, the Pune police have said all establishments excluding emergency services and essentials will remain closed in the city during this period. Any offender shall be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the orders, religious events, cultural ceremonies, festivals, fairs, sporting activities in private or public places where five or more people come together, will be prohibited.

The order will restrict the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places and also any vehicles carrying such persons.

The ban is also applicable to restaurants, eateries, permit rooms, pubs, malls, theatres, swimming pools, schools, colleges and gyms.

However, the order does not apply to establishments that come under essential services such as hospitals, pathology labs, post offices, banks, water supply, power companies, groceries, clinics, petrol pumps railway stations, ST stands, airports and last rites.

Violators would be punished under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.

