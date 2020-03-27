Coronavirus in India: With 5 new COVID-19 positive cases, Maharashtra tally rises to 135

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in India: With 5 new COVID-19 positive cases, Maharashtra tally count rises to 135

With five more persons testing positive for coronavirus infection in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state went up to 135 on Friday. Five persons tested positive for coronavirus in Vidarbha region- four in Nagpur city and another in Gondia district on Friday. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur city has gone up to nine and the state tally count of COVID-19 cases rose to 135.

On Thursday, a 43-year-old man with travel history to Delhi had tested positive for the infection in Nagpur. He has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH). "Now, four of his relatives have tested positive for coronavirus," a senior official said.

Of the total nine COVID-19 patients in Nagpur, the first to test positive in the city was discharged from the hospital on Thursday as he has fully recovered, he said. "Now five patients are currently undergoing treatment at the IGGMCH and three at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)," the official said.

"One person has tested positive for the infection in Gondia district," another official said.

On Thursday, eight persons had tested positive in the state, taking the count to 130. Maharashtra is the most coronavirus hit state in India, with 3 deaths.

