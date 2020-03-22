Coronavirus: Consumers to get average reading power bills in Maharashtra (Representational Image)

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Sunday directed power firms to generate bills using the average reading method rather than by verifying meters at individual premises in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said these rules will stay in place from March 23 till further orders.

"From March 23 onwards, all energy bills will be generated on an average basis. No energy bills need to be printed but will be available on the website. Line or outsourcing staff should not disconnect any consumer's supply for arrears. They should not visit any consumer premises for spot verification," the minister said.

