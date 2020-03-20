Coronavirus: 3 more test COVID-19 +ve in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad; tally rises to 52 in Maharashtra

Image Source : Coronavirus: 3 more test COVID-19 +ve in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

Three people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra - one each from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune & Mumbai, taking the number of such cases in the state to 52, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Tope said these new cases were detected in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad. Till Thursday night, 49 positive cases of COVID-19 had been found in the state, including a 64-year person, who died in Mumbai earlier this week.

The positive cases of novel coronavirus are increasing in India rapidly with the count crossing 200 now. So far India has also reported five deaths due to Covid-19.

The fifth death case was reported from Rajasthan, where a 69-year-old Italian citizen died while undergoing treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Jaipur. He had apparently previously 'recovered' from the disease but died later.

