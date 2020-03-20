Coronavirus Crisis Live Updates: Top News Headlines

Friday, March 20, 2020
     
Coronavirus Outbreak: Global death toll due to novel coronavirus has crossed 10,000, while the total number of positive cases has neared 2,50,000. Meanwhile, India reported its fourth death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, while PM Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors and protected from the spread of coronavirus.

New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2020 7:56 IST
Coronavirus Outbreak: Top Headlines

  • As many as 10 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to the district civil hospital in Maharashtra on Thursday. All of them are Nashik citizens who had gone abroad and got admitted to the hospital after complaining of throat pain, cough or breathlessness.
  • Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 453
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order
  • The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000, indicating that the impact of the coronavirus was starting to be felt in rising layoffs in the job market.

Fight Against Coronavirus

