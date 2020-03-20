Coronavirus Crisis Live Updates: Top News Headlines

Coronavirus Outbreak: Top Headlines
- As many as 10 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to the district civil hospital in Maharashtra on Thursday. All of them are Nashik citizens who had gone abroad and got admitted to the hospital after complaining of throat pain, cough or breathlessness.
- Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 453
- California Governor Gavin Newsom issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order
- The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000, indicating that the impact of the coronavirus was starting to be felt in rising layoffs in the job market.
