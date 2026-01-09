Ambernath municipal council: Setback for BJP as four NCP councillors back Shiv Sena The Ambernath municipal council has 60 councillors. The Shiv Sena has 27 councillors, followed by BJP which has 14 councillors. The Congress and the NCP have 12 and four councillors, respectively.

Mumbai:

In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four councillors of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to back Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Ambernath municipal council. The development comes after reports emerged that the saffron party has formed an alliance with Congress in Ambernath to keep Shiv Sena out of power, a move which was later rejected by both sides.

The Ambernath municipal council has 60 councillors. The Shiv Sena has 27 councillors, followed by BJP which has 14 councillors. The Congress and the NCP have 12 and four councillors, respectively. Now, 27 Shiv Sena councillors are backed by four NCP councillors and an Independent. In total, the Shiv Sena has support of 32 councillors.

According to sources, local leaders of the NCP had expressed discomfort in sharing power with Congress and had told the party leadership that they had been opposing the grand old party in Ambernath since 2023. They had told the party leadership that forming an alliance with Congress was not 'acceptable'. Thus, the party has now decided to back the Shiv Sena.

Here, it must be noted that the Shiv Sena, the BJP and the NCP are part of the Mahayuti, but the alliance contested the municipal council elections in Ambernath separately.