Barring infection hotspots, lockdown lifted in Thane city

Saturday, July 18, 2020
     
Lockdown in Thane city for containment of coronavirus was lifted on Saturday, barring the areas which are infection hotspots. Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said in a late evening order that the latest lockdown, imposed on June 10, was being withdrawn from areas where the coronavirus spread is not very serious.

PTI PTI
Thane Published on: July 18, 2020 22:45 IST
Image Source : AP (FILE)

But the infection hotspots will have extended lockdown till July 31, the order stated.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said in an order that all civic staff including he himself shall work seven days a week in view of the pandemic situation. 

X