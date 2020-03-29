Coronavirus lockdown: Pilibhit Police to ensure that nobody goes hungry, launches new scheme

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Police officials in Pilibhit cooking food, as part of the new scheme launched in the district

In a bid to fight hunger amid the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Pilibhit district police has launched 'Koi Bhookha Na Jaaye' scheme (translating into nobody goes hungry). As part of the novel initiative, the local Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Dixit has instructed all the police stations falling in the district to help those in need with food.

The IPS officer has said that nobody, be them stranded migrant workers from other districts, labourers, the poor and the homeless, should go hungry amid the 21-day lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister. In fact, the police officers have also been asked to feed the stray animals in the district, much like what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised to the citizens of the country during his live broadcasts since the lockdown was announced.