Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Coronavirus: Have told states to set up relief camps for migrant workers, says Health Ministry official

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that it has requested states and union territories to set up relief camps for migrant workers who are stranded in their region. The ministry added that the arrangement of food and water has been requested as well.

"We have requested States & UTs to set up relief camps with arrangements of food&water for migrant workers. States&UTs should also spread awareness about these arrangements via public address system, volunteers and NGOs," said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health. She was addressing the media in New Delhi. She was quoted by news agency ANI.

Migrant workers are among the worst-hit groups amid the national lockdown. Many of them have lost employment and are stranded hundreds of miles away from their homes are train services have been stopped.

On Friday, a group of of 150 migrant workers stranded in Mumbai appeled to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments to rescue them. The group was stranded at Kurla Terminus. What's more, 9 among them have a stamp of 'Home Quarantine' on their hands. As none of them has a home in Mumbai, they were forced to live under Kurla bridge.

Groups of such workers are swarming New Delhi-Noida border that has been sealed by the authorities. These workers are forced to walk in order to reach their homes but are being stopped on the border.

