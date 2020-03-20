Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Kerala reports 12 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, total goes up to 37

Twelve fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 37, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. While five cases were confirmed in Ernakulam, six were reported in Kasaragod and one case in Palakkad district, Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Totally, 44,390 people are under observation, of which 44,165 are in home quarantine and 225 in isolation wards in hosiptals," he said.

Vijayan said all government offices in Kasaragod district would be closed for a week from tomorrow, while all places of worship and clubs will be shut.

Shops would remain open only from 11am to 5pm.

"We need to impose such restrictions in Kasaragod. We have issued an order. Two MLAs are under observation as they had come in contact with a positive case," he added.

Three positive cases had been treated and discharged from hospitals earlier.

