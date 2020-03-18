Coronavirus: Kashmir records its first COVID-19 positive case

Image Source : PTI File

Kashmir on Wednesday recorded its first Coronavirus positive case in Srinagar. The deadly novel COVID-19 virus has claimed three lives in India so far with positive cases rising up to 151 on Wednesday.

"I have been informed a short while ago that #Srinagar has had its first positive case for #Covid2019. It's a congested area in the city interiors. We have to be transparent to convey the gravity of the challenge and also seek serious measures and responsible behavior," Mattu said in a series of tweets. He said it was portent that all residents of Srinagar stay at their homes from Thursday morning and do not venture out unnecessarily.

"IMPORTANT: I request ALL Srinagarites to STAY at their homes from tomorrow morning and venture out ONLY when absolutely necessary. Those with ANY flu like symptoms should immediately home quarantine themselves. Report for screening/testing if symptoms worsen (sic)," he said. Mattu said he has been repeatedly urging for maximum preventive measures.

"I have been repeatedly urging for maximum possible preventive measures and will continue to advocate for MAXIMUM precautions. Panicking won't help. The best possible approach is to stay at home and follow ALL guidelines," he said.