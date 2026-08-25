Namo Bharat to operate 47 additional trips on Delhi-Meerut route for Raksha Bandhan: Check details

New Delhi:

To make festive travel more convenient during Raksha Bandhan, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will operate 47 additional Namo Bharat train trips on the Delhi-Meerut corridor on August 27 and 28, 2026, anticipating a rise in passenger footfall.

Train to run every 8 minutes

With the additional services, Namo Bharat trains will run at eight-minute intervals on both days. The enhanced services will operate across the entire corridor between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, offering commuters more frequent travel options.

The increased frequency is expected to particularly benefit women travelling to meet their brothers for Raksha Bandhan, as well as families travelling to celebrate the festival together.

With August 28 falling on a Friday, the extended weekend is also expected to encourage more people to travel and explore destinations across the Delhi-NCR region.

Why additional services on festival?

Often, a large number of people travel to visit their families and relatives during such festivals, and comfortable public transit systems like Namo Bharat play a significant role in facilitating travel for them, especially those travelling with children, senior citizens and carrying heavy luggage. Reduced waiting time and more frequent services will help enhance their experience, making travel smoother and more convenient across the corridor.

Namo Bharat provides a fast, reliable and comfortable connection between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, offering commuters a convenient alternative to road travel during periods of festive rush. NCRTC will continue to closely monitor passenger demand during the festive period and may further enhance services, as required, to facilitate a smooth and comfortable journey for its commuters.

(Image Source : ANI) Namo Bharat Train

Yogi govt announces free bus ride for women

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a free bus travel facility for women in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Chief Minister said that the free travel service will be available from 6 am on August 27 until midnight on August 29. The ticket for someone accompanying a woman will also be free. However, if travelling with more than one person, only the woman and her companion will be eligible for free tickets. The other companion will have to pay the full fare.

CM Yogi Adityanath had initially announced free bus service for two days, but on Sunday, he extended the free bus rides for women to coincide with Raksha Bandhan. He announced that the free rides will now be available from 6 am on August 27th to midnight on August 29th. Women passengers can travel free on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses with an accompanying passenger.

(With ANI inputs)

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