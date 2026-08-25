Yogi govt approves free lifetime bus travel for women aged 60 and above in big decision

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday approved 24 important proposals, including a major welfare measure for women above the age of 60. Under the newly approved Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yojana, women aged 60 years and above will be eligible for lifelong free travel on all buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

State Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh stated that the scheme will allow women above 60 to travel free of cost in all Uttar Pradesh Roadways buses. The benefit is expected to reach more than one crore women across the state. Women will be able to avail themselves of the facility by showing valid identity documents such as a Voter ID card or Aadhaar card while travelling.

Yogi govt's Raksha Bandhan gift for women

According to an official statement, the provision fulfils a promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto. It aims to provide financial relief to senior women travelling in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for religious, social, family and medical purposes. The decision comes ahead of Raksha Bandhan and is being seen as a major gift from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to women across the state. The initiative is aimed at making public transport more accessible for elderly women and providing them greater mobility without the burden of travel expenses.

Cabinet clears Ganga Expressway extension

The Cabinet also approved a major expansion of the Ganga Expressway, paving the way for its extension up to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The extension will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,761 crore and is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Bijnor and Haridwar.

The proposed extension is aimed at establishing a faster and controlled-access expressway connection between Prayagraj and Haridwar in order to bring two major Kumbh cities closer through an improved road network. The project is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and make travel between western Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar smoother and more convenient.

Integrated manufacturing and logistics cluster to come up in Sultanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet also approved an infrastructure development proposal for setting up an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC) near the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur. The industrial cluster will be developed under the Industrial Corridor Scheme, with the estimated cost of the project pegged at Rs 272.25 crore. The project is expected to strengthen industrial infrastructure in the region and improve connectivity between manufacturing units, logistics facilities and major transport corridors.

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