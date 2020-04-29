Image Source : PTI karnataka reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally rises to 532; death toll at 20

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 9 new coronavirus cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the state to 532, out of which 215 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 20 have died, the state government said.

"Nine new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 532 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 20 deaths and 215 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 31,332 including 1007 deaths while 7,696 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 29,974 including 937 deaths and 7,027 have recovered.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

