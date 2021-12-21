India reports 5,326 COVID cases in 24 hrs; active cases decline to 79,097

Follow us on Image Source : AP A health worker takes a nasal swab from a migrant worker to test for COVID at a bus station in Jammu.

India recorded 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, along with 453 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 8,043 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,41,95,060.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 54 days now. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 79,097, the ministry data showed today.

Over 138.34 (1,38,34,78,181) crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,78,007. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

