All Covid positive cases to be tested for Omicron variant in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that all positive cases found in the national capital will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron variant, given the rise in the cases for some days.

On Sunday, Delhi reported the highest-ever single-day surge in Covid cases since the second covid wave. The national capital reported 107 new cases including a death.

The Delhi CM also urged the Centre to start booster doses.

"I request the Center to allow booster doses for people who are fully vaccinated," Kejriwal said.

He said there is no need to panic in view of the Omicron variant.

“For the last few days COVID-19 cases are increasing in the city. Yesterday (Sunday), it was over 100. We don't know what type of Covid cases are these, normal or the Omicron variant. So to ascertain this we have now decided to send the samples of all the positive cases for genome sequencing,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.

The chief minister also noted that experts, in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday, said Omicron spreads very fast but its symptoms are mild.

“We will strengthen home isolation system as most cases will not require hospitalisation. There is no need to panic in view of Omicron infection as we have adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread,” Kejriwal said.

Two more cases of Omicron variant of Covid were detected in Delhi on Monday, raising the tally to 24.

Kejriwal appealed to public not to let their guards down and start wearing masks to arrest the spread of the virus.

(With PTI inputs)

