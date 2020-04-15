Coronavirus in Gujarat: 33 new infections reported; tally stands at 650 cases, 28 deaths

As many as 33 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat as of 8:00 am on April 15. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total cases in Gujarat have risen to 650 while the death toll stands at 28. Among those infected in the state, 59 people have recovered from the disease.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MLA, Imran Khedawala in Ahmedabad tested positive for coronavirus. As per reports, he had met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hours before he was tested positive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown for a period of 19 days ending May 3. The prime minister congratulated the nation on the resolve shown by the people to fight COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 11,439 while the death toll stands at 377.

