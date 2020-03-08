Image Source : PTI coronavirus: IMA appeals people to not rush for masks

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday asked citizens of Thane to not panic and rush to buy masks in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Addressing an awareness programme, Dr Vedhas Nimkar, Joint Secretary of IMA's Thane Chapter, said only those people who are advised to use masks by doctors should use them.

The event was attended by doctors and local people.

