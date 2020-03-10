Image Source : ANI Coronavirus in India: Techie who tested positive has recovered, no fresh cases in Telangana (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old techie, who tested positive for coronavirus, has recovered and no fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the State, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said on Tuesday. However, the vigil has been stepped up due to the spread of the virus in other states. The state reported its first COVID-19 case on March 2 when a 24-year-old software engineer who returned from Dubai tested positive.

The techie, who works in Bengaluru, is currently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi hospital here.

"The person who tested positive has also recovered. But he will be kept in hospital for 14 days as per protocol," Rajender said.

During treatment, his samples were collected and the first test was found negative and another test will be conducted, he said.

"After (both) the results of the tests are found to be negative twice then he will be discharged," the minister said. The Centre has permitted setting up a new laboratory at the Osmania Medical College here for conducting COVID-19 tests, Rajender said, adding, it will be opened soon.

As of now, tests are being done at a lab in the Gandhi Hospital. "Of the 41,102 passengers screened at the international airport in Hyderabad, 277 were found to have symptoms. But, after examination, all tested negative," the minister said.

As many as 200 medical staff have been deployed at the Hyderabad airport to screen all passengers, he added.

According to a media bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the state government on Tuesday night, results of 21 samples (cumulatively) are awaited even as five samples tested negative.

