Coronavirus: Gurugram goes into lockdown, shuts down gyms, spas, bars, malls

The city of Gurugram on Wednesday ordered shutting down of all gyms, spas, bars, malls and many other businesses, as the satellite city reported its second coronavirus case earlier in the day

New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2020 19:11 IST
A view of Gurugram (PTI)
The city of Gurugram on Wednesday ordered shutting down of all gyms, spas, bars, malls and many other businesses, as the satellite city reported its second coronavirus case earlier in the day. The order was issued by Amit Khatri, the district magistrate of Gurugram, who also shared a written order on the social media handles.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total positive cases in India stood at 151. Three deaths have been recorded due to co-morbidity.

