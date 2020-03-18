Coronavirus: Gurugram goes into lockdown, shuts down gyms, spas, bars, malls

Image Source : PTI A view of Gurugram (PTI)

The city of Gurugram on Wednesday ordered shutting down of all gyms, spas, bars, malls and many other businesses, as the satellite city reported its second coronavirus case earlier in the day. The order was issued by Amit Khatri, the district magistrate of Gurugram, who also shared a written order on the social media handles.

As the COVID 19 has turned out to be an epidemic, in order to prevent it's spread, the citizens of District Gurugram are advised to follow this advisory - Amit Khatri, IAS, District Magistrate, Gurugram pic.twitter.com/2rtdJYznN3 — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) March 18, 2020

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total positive cases in India stood at 151. Three deaths have been recorded due to co-morbidity.

Also read: 255 Indians in Iran infected with Covid-19, confirms Centre