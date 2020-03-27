Image Source : FILE Coronavirus in Gujarat: 3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajkot; total rises to 47

Gujarat was ready to take a sigh of relief on Friday afternoon with no new Covid-19 positive case reported in the state during last 24 hours, but the respite was short-lived as health authorities confirmed three more positive cases from Rajkot taking the total number of infected patients to 47.

Addressing the media, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Jayanti Ravi, said: "Three more positive cases have been found, all of them from Rajkot. Two males and female got infected. One male (37) has a history of foreign travel while the other two are a male (39) and a female (33)... both were locally transmitted disease."

According to the information, one of the male infected persons had visited China in January this year.

"More than half the population of the state, that is 3,98,26,012 people have been covered under the survey so far in the state, carried out by ten thousand health workers in the state. On Friday, we sent 88 samples for testing, out of which 33 were found negative, while for the rest, results are awaited," added Ravi.

This takes the total Corona positive cases in the state to 47, including 3 deaths. The highest number of cases detected is in Ahmedabad -15, followed by Vadodara -8, Rajkot -8, Gandhinagar -7, Surat -7 and one each in Bhavnagar and Kutch.

So far, Gujarat has confirmed three deaths due to the virus infection. First case was that of a 67 year male with comorbid conditions. The second case was of an 85 year-old woman from Ahmedabad and the third was of a 70-year-old man from Bhavnagar with a travel history of Delhi.