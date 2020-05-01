Image Source : PTI Gujarat COVID-19 tally jumps to 4,395; death toll at 214

The coronavirus tally in Gujarat rose to 4,395 on Thursday after 313 new cases were recorded during the last 24 hours, while 17 more patients died - 12 of them in Ahmedabad - said health department officials. During the same period, 17 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 214 in the state so far, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Of these 17, 12 died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Anand and Vadodara, she said.

Ravi claimed five of them had died purely due to the viral infection, while the 12 others also had co-morbid condition such as diabetes besides COVID-19.

Out of the total 214 persons who have died so far due to coronavirus in the state, as many as 149 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Surat has witnessed 25 deaths, while in Vadodara 17 persons have succumbed to the infection till now.

These districts were followed by Bhavnagar (5), Anand (4), two each in Bharuch, Panchmaha and Gandhinagar; and one each in Rajkot, Patan, Banaskantha, Kutch, Jamnagar, Valsad and Botad.

She said as many as 86 patients recovered and given discharge from different hospitals during the last 24 hours, taking the number of such people to 613.

Out of the 313 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, as many as 249 new cases were reported in Ahmedabad alone, followed by Vadodara (19), Surat (13), Gandhinagar (10), Panchmahal (10) and Bhavnagar (4).

Cases were also reported in other parts of the state, including three each in Anand and Mehsana; and one each in Arvalli and Dahod.

Till now, as many as 64,007 tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Gujarat, out of which, 4,395 came positive while 59,612 turned negative, said Ravi.

Out of the total 4,395 positive cases reported so far, as many as 3,026 have emerged in Ahmedabad alone.

The situation in Surat and Vadodara is also grim as both the districts have recorded 614 and 289 cases, respectively, till now.

They were followed by Anand (74), Rajkot (58) and Gandhinagar (48).

Cases were also reported in other parts of the state, said Ravi.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4395, new cases 313, deaths 214, discharged 613, active cases 3568, people tested so far 64,007.

