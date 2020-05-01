Image Source : PTI Agra reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 479

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Taj city mounted to 479 with 46 new additions on Thursday evening. Despite the continued lockdown, the number of positive cases continued to rise in the city. The district has so far seen 15 deaths due to the virus. At least 103 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, 361 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

A doctor has tested positive, while a nursing home has been sealed. So far, a dozen vegetable vendors have tested positive. The city is clearly in panic. A group of concerned citizens has filed a PIL in the Allahabad High Court, on dismal health conditions in Agra.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 33,600-mark taking positive cases toll to 33,610 including 1075 deaths while 8,373 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

(With Inputs from IANS)

