91 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, total rises to 384

Arvind Kejriwal/File

The national capital saw 91 fresh cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours with total number rising to 384, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday afternoon. Out of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 259 had attended the Markaz event in Nizamuddin which emerged as a hotspot earlier this week.

Of the 384 cases, 58 had recent foreign travel history and 38 contracted the virus after coming in contact with them, Kejriwal said.

The chief minister, however, ruled out community spread of the virus, urging that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control.

The government has made preparations if the virus starts spreading among people, he said.

The chief minister also launched a WhatsApp helpline - 8800007722 for people to enquire about COVID-19, food banks, shelters among others.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and experts will interact with students and answer their queries related to the virus at 3 pm on Saturday.