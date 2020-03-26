Total COVID-19 cases surge to 649 in India; death toll at 13: Health Ministry

Image Source : PTI Total COVID-19 cases surge to 649 in India; death toll at 13

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 649 in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The report also stated the death toll in India due to novel coronavirus has reached 13.

Goa featured for the first time in the chart prepared by the ministry, reporting 33 coronavirus cases. In its updated figures at 10.15 am, the ministry stated that 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported so far in the country.

Maharashtra reported three deaths, Gujarat two, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported one death each.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 649 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

