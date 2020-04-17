Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: 3 new cases reported in Korba; tally reaches 36

Three more people, including two women, tested positive for coronavirus in Katghora town of Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking the number of such cases in the state to 36, officials said on Friday. Katghora, located around 200km from the state capital Raipur, has emerged as the top COVID-19 hotspot in Chhattisgarh with 27 confirmed cases reported so far from the town.

Three people, including two women, from the Purani Basti area of the town tested positive for coronavirus on late Thursday night, Korba Collector Kiran Kaushal said. They had come in contact with infected persons in the locality, she said, adding the trio has been shifted to AIIMS

Raipur for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy from a 16-member Tablighi Jamaat group, which stayed in a mosque of the Purani Basti area, had tested positive for coronavirus on April 4. After this, 23 other residents of the area were also found to be infected with the viral disease.

According to the police, people of the area had offered prayers and held mass feast with this Jamaat group which came to Katghora from Maharashtra last month.

So far, 23 people from the state have been discharged after recovering from the infection, health officials have said.

With three new patients, the tally of active cases has reached 13, they said.

