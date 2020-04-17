Coronavirus in West Bengal: With 24 new cases, state's tally mounts to 255; death toll at 10

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: Total number of confirmed cases rises to 255; death toll at 10

The total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rose to 255 on Friday after 24 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among the infected patients, 51 have been recovered and 10 persons have succumbed to the infection so far.

Meanwhile, Kolkata has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. West Bengal's 255 cases put it at number 13 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3205, as per latest data.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 13,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 13,387 including 437 deaths while 1, 749 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Friday.

