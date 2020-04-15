Image Source : AP Coronavirus Crisis: 7-year-old boy donates piggy bank savings to Chhattisgarh CM fund

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has affectcd all the people. Apart from the doctors and nurses, who are fighting on the frontlines, there are other heroes too who are going the extra mile to help. Small children in Chhattisgarh are showing the way how to help the government in the fight against the deadly virus.

A seven-year-old boy named Ishan from Ambikapur in north Chhattisgarh has donated his 'entire saving' to the CM relief fund. He has donated Rs 911 to CM relief find, a heart warming story in such grim times.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said this child is a source of inspiration for all. Citing examples of mythologial Ramayan when even small creatures came to help Lord Ram in the fight against Ravan, the chief minister said, this child's contribution will be remembered for a long time.

On the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various chief ministers have also created fund to fight novel coronavirus.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage