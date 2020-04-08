Coronavirus: Maharashtra becomes first state to cross 1,000-mark; Mumbai, Pune worst-hit. Check full list

Image Source : ANI In Mumbai, the death toll climbed to 40, as per data released by Health ministry. The tally of COVID-19 patients in the country's financial capital now stands at 686, making it one of the hotspots of deadly virus not only in state but also across the country.

Maharashtra has become the first Indian first state to report more than 1,000 cases, as the tally rose to 1,078 on Wednesday. Worst-hit by coronavirus, Mumbai alone has reported 44 cases, taking the overall tally of the affected people in the state to more than a thousand. Nine cases were reported from Pune, four from Nagpur and one each from Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana. Simultaneously, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose by 12 to 64 across the state.

"We received reports of 60 people testing positive for coronavirus today. The Maharashtra tally is now 1,078," said a health official on Wednesday. As many as 23 districts have been affected. A total of 79 people have been discharged so far in the state after recovering from the viral infection.

Maharashtra map highlight regions affected from deadly novel coronavirus

Mumbai had reported 116 cases on Tuesday, while new cases were also reported from Pune (18), three each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli. Of the 12 fresh deaths in the state, six are from Mumbai, three from Pune and one each from Satara, Nagpur and Mira Bhayandar area near Mumbai.

Out of the total 1018 cases reported on Tuesday night in Maharashtra so far, the highest 642 were from Mumbai, followed by 130 from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad (17), Pune Rural (4), Thane (21), Kalyan Dombivli (25), Navi Mumbai (28), Mira Bhayandar (3), Vasai Virar (10), Panvel (6), Satara (6), Sangli (26), Nagpur (19), Ahmednagar (18), Aurangabad (12), Latur (8), Osmanabad (4) and Kolhapur (2).

No. of confirmed cases in Maharashtra:

Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai 686 40 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 139 8 3 Pimpri-Chinchawad Muncipal Corporation 17 0 4 Pune Rural 4 0 5 Thane Muncipal Corporation 21 3 6 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 25 1 7 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 28 2* 8 Mira Bhayandar 3 1 9 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 10 2 10 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 6 0 11 Thane Rural 3 0 12 Palghar Rural 3 1 13 Ratnagiri 3 0 14 Yavatmal 3 0 15 Satara 6 1 16 Sangli 26 0 17 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 23 1 18 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 19 0 19 Buldhana 8 1 20 Ahemadnagar Rural 7 0 21 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 12 1 22 Latur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 23 Osmanabad 4 0 24 Kolhapur 2 0 25 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 26 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 1 0 27 Nashik Rural 1 0 28 Jalgaon Rural 1 0 29 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 1 1 30 Aurangabad Rural 1 0 31 Jalna 1 0 32 Hingoli 1 0 33 Washim 1 0 34 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 1 1 35 Gondia and Akola (1) 2 0 TOTAL 1078 64

Three cases each were reported from Thane rural, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Yavatmal, 7 each from Buldana and Ahmednagar rural and one each from Ulhasnagar, Nashik city, Nashik rural, Jalgaon city, Jalgaon rural, Aurangabad Rural, Jalna, Hingoli, Washim, Amravati city, and Gondia.

Graph of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

While a total of 34,695 people are put under home quarantine across the state and 4,008 others are put under the institutional quarantine.

